1 hour ago

In a recent statement, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, the spokesperson for Bechem United, shed light on the club's strenuous attempts to retain Kassim Mingle.

However, it appears that Mingle had already made up his mind about seeking new opportunities, ultimately leading him to accept a lucrative offer from Nations FC, a newly established team in the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem United, who secured a commendable third-place finish in the previous season, worked diligently to persuade Mingle to stay with the club. Unfortunately, their impressive performance was insufficient to convince him to remain a part of the Hunters.

"At the conclusion of the season, Mingle held a meeting with the club's top management, during which he expressed his clear intention to move on," Atuahene stated. "We were eager to retain his services and harness his abilities to help the club achieve its set objectives."

Regrettably, negotiations between the parties involved failed to yield a satisfactory outcome, leading to an agreement to release Mingle from his contract.

Despite their efforts to persuade him to reconsider, the club ultimately respected Mingle's decision to pursue new opportunities.

In addition to their league success, Mingle also played a vital role in guiding Bechem United to the 2021 FA Cup Final.

Unfortunately, they faced defeat at the hands of Accra Hearts of Oak in that match.

The departure of Kassim Mingle undoubtedly marks a significant loss for Bechem United, but they remain committed to moving forward and building upon their recent achievements.