Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on government to go a step ahead of COVID-19 as Ghana hits a third wave.

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his 26th nation address on COVID-19 on Sunday, July 25, 2021, confirmed that the country has been struck by COVID-19 third wave.

The President said; ''As per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that unfortunately, our nation like many others is experiencing a third wave of covid infections…largely driven by the Delta variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalization and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths.''

The President expressed utter worry over the attitude of Ghanaians towards the COVID-19 protocols saying ''it is obvious from the data that we have let our guard down, with many going about their daily duties in clear breach of and disregard for the protocols. At a time when the economy is on the rebound, and business activities picking up, we must do everything possible to contain this outbreak. We cannot afford to return to the days of partial lockdowns, which brought considerable hardships and difficulties for all of us''.

Speaking on Peace FM's flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Pratt urged that, ''we must take steps that we will be one-step ahead of the virus but now we're behind the virus. The virus is ahead of us. We should get to the stage where we are one-step ahead of the virus''.

He called for a mass testing of Ghanaians believing it will help resolve the current situation and further advised the citizenry to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols, particularly with the mandatory wearing of nose mask.

"In these circumstances, testing becomes crucial. Testing is so crucial," he stressed.

