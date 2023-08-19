24 minutes ago

Ghanaian Member of Parliament and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has expressed his concerns about the state of Ghanaian football and the need for a change in approach to achieve success on the international stage.

In an interview with Citi FM, Hon. Vanderpuye, who also represents the Odododiodio constituency, emphasized that Ghana needs to move away from relying on past achievements and adopt a more proactive approach to developing players and the national teams.

He stated, "Until Ghana changes its way of running football, they would still live in past glories. We continue to live on past glories and we are suffering... It doesn't work like that. Look at the 2006 World Cup team. Those players were nurtured and developed from U-17, U-20, Meteors, all the way to the Black Stars."

He criticized the habit of assembling players only when there's a tournament or qualifying series and stressed the importance of a comprehensive development pathway from youth teams to the senior national team.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, have faced challenges in recent years, exiting the group stages of the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup.

Hon. Vanderpuye highlighted the need for a sustained effort to develop players and build a strong team rather than relying solely on sporadic success.

The Black Stars are currently preparing for their final 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic next month.

Ghana has come close to winning major titles, notably reaching the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015, but has not clinched a championship since 1982.