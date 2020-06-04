2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Kurt E.S Okraku says funds that comes from mother International bodies CAF and FIFA is woefully inadequate to support the activities of the GFA.

He says the GFA needs to develop products that will be attractive enough to corporate bodies in Ghana so that they would patronize them.

This he believes can help the GFA generate a lot of funding to adequately cater for themselves and its members.

FIFA and CAF have sent monies to federations to support their activities during the coronavirus crisis but this the GFA President says is not enough.

“The Ghana Football Association has heavily relied on FIFA and CAF’s support, which is clearly inadequate. We need to find ways to develop our products in a way that will attract the interest of corporate Ghana, so, we can have excess funding to effectively and sufficiently take care of our football clubs and stakeholders,” said the President.

Clubs have been reeling financially from the lack of football since the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.