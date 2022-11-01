46 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has stressed on the importance of developing the capacity of female coaches in Ghana to be able to manage teams at the highest level.

Speaking at the Dinner with the Legends held in Accra last Saturday, the GFA President announced that as part of plans to achieve this target the Association will roll out free Coaching courses for women in the coming season.

“It is important that we are proactive and to ensure that we get our ladies to be more interested in coaching and to have a clear pathway for our ladies to not only have but to develop the appetite to coach but also enhance their capacity to be able to coach at the highest level”

“Indeed if you have followed the works of our technical directorate, we are offering more training to coaches and lot of these coaches are ex-footballers.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see a lot of women going into coaching meanwhile we have the Black Queens, Princess , Maidens and Damsels.

“As a start, we would be offering some free Coaching course for women in the coming season. This is so crucial for the development of the sport”, the GFA boss stated.

The Dinner with the Legends was held to thank the legends and ex footballers for their undiluted support in the World Cup qualification process and to seek their support for the senior national as they travel to Qatar later this month for the World Cup.

The event was attended by some ex players of the various national teams including some ex- Black Queens players.