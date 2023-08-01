19 minutes ago

Chris Hughton's response on the prospect of a statue if Black Stars win AFCON 2023

Chris Hughton, the current manager of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, has been asked about the possibility of a statue being built in his honor if he leads the team to victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars, who are four-time African champions, need a victory to solidify their place in the prestigious tournament. Hughton, who took over the managerial role in March of the previous year on a 21-month deal, has so far overseen three games with the team, recording one win and two draws.

As the final round of games for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) approaches in September, Hughton was interviewed by talkSPORT and asked about the possibility of a statue being erected in his honor if he guides Ghana to their first AFCON title since 1982.

As always, Hughton remained modest in his response.

“First and foremost, it’s about getting there (AFCON), but once you get there you’d want to perform well,” the Ghana boss said.

“One thing I have seen during my travels with the team is that the levels of the African countries now have improved.

“I think it’s because of infrastructure, so many of the African players are now playing at good levels, good clubs with good structure and no doubt the level of the AFCON will continue to improve," he added.

Hughton also acknowledged the significant improvements in the levels of African countries in football.

He attributed this development to improved infrastructure and many African players now playing at high-quality clubs with good structures.

He believes that the level of competition in the AFCON will continue to rise due to these positive changes.

Ghana has come close to winning the AFCON trophy on three occasions, in 1992, 2010, and 2015.

With Hughton at the helm, the Black Stars will be hoping to go all the way and secure their fifth AFCON title in the upcoming tournament.

However, the humble manager remains focused on the task at hand, aiming to lead the team to qualification and success in the prestigious competition.