The Founder and General Overseer of the Power Embassy, has urged Ghanaians to pray fervently to prevent any bloodshed in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, there is an attempt by some evil plotters to shed blood in 2024 just because they want to win general elections.

However, Ghanaians must pray against these evil plotters and save this nation from their plots and greed.

The prophet stated on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the 2024 general elections will not be easy.

“There will be bloodshed, so it will not be an easy ride.” If God does not intervene, we will see bloodshed. The evil one has perpetrated evil. There was a gathering of evil spirits against Ghana.

Some evil spirits have met in the subregion and are plotting evil, claiming Ghana has not suffered enough and thus want us to suffer.”

Prophet Kofi stated, “If we do not pray against these forces, the year 2024 will not be fine.” We must pray and ask God to intervene.”

Meanwhile, he believes that no candidate will win the election based on a prophecy, but rather on a candidate’s sterling achievements.

“I am saying that no one will win because of a prophet’s prophecy, but because someone has taken a step and God has seen in his heart that he is prepared for the presidency.” Ghanaians have also determined that the individual is qualified for the position.”