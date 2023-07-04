3 hours ago

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyapong says there is a pressing need for the country to recalibrate its values to enhance development.

He said that is why he wants to become president to spearhead such change.

Mr. Agyapong was speaking after his vetting in Accra on Tuesday.

“We need a new Ghana, we need to recalibrate our values and get back to what is good. A collegial mentality, the public good, that is what politics is about – the welfare of society. We need a new Ghanaian, not only the politicians but everyone. The media has a big role to play. That is the reason why I am running,” he stated.

Mr. Agyapong said it was also crucial to elevate the discourse on what was needed for the country.

He said it was for that reason that a lot of Ghanaians had resonated positively with his message of ushering in a new dawn, adding that “After 30 years, we have to take a critical look at ourselves, our understanding of public service, dedication, nationalism, and patriotism.”

Mr. Agyapong used the opportunity to advise the national executives of the party to ensure a fair process to strengthen the unity among party members.

“I think that as a political party, we have the numbers. If we are a cohesive unit, we are united, and we have a decent fair process, then the chances that we can really win in 2024 are enhanced,” he added.

Source: citifmonline