Veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has blamed Ghana's inability to win a trophy at tournaments at the doorsteps of politicians.

He says politics has had a negative effect on the Black Stars and has urged politicians to stay away from the game If they want Ghana to clinch a trophy.

Gyan who is Ghana's all time top scorer has also blamed players for having a divided front each time the team appears in tournaments.

"We can win if we have the mindset," he told Tv3's Juliet Barwuah in an interview when she asked if the country can win the nations cup. "Football is a collective job. One person might go in with a positive mindset, and the other with a negative one. This is where the problem is," he added.

The 34-year old continued:"We need the support of Ghanaians but most importantly politics out of the game.

"For recent years there has been a lot of politics in the game, which is not good. We have to do away with that if not it''s going to be the same. That's my honest truth."

In recent times Ghana has been at the finals of the Afcon twice both in 2010 and in 2015 losing all to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.