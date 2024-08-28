5 hours ago

The Ghana Hydrological Authority has disclosed that it requires $5 billion to effectively address the nation’s flood challenges.

In 2023, the Authority was allocated GH¢92 million under the National Flood Control Programme, an amount it deems inadequate.

During a session of the Assurance Committee in Parliament on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr. John Kissi emphasized that the $5 billion is essential for comprehensive flood prevention and management nationwide.

“In 2023, under the National Flood Control Programme, we received approximately GH¢92 million to undertake flood mitigation efforts across the country.

“Based on our assessment of the flood challenges nationwide, we estimate that around $5 billion is needed to comprehensively tackle the flood-related issues facing every city, town, and region across the country,” he stated.