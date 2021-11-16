5 hours ago

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has reiterated the fact that only a permanent solution should be pursued to forestall the perennial tidal waves disasters that affect the people of Keta and its environs.

Speaking to Evans Mensah on PM Express on Monday, 15th November, 2021, the Effutu Member of Parliament asked the host what temporary reliefs have done for the people of Keta over the years storm surges have tormented the place.

“Evans, what have these temporary measures and reliefs done for the people? Are they what would solve the problems they are facing from the tidal waves? We need a permanent solution” he said.

He made these remarks on the back of the twisted versions some have put on exactly what he said when he led the Majority to address the raging issues surrounding the storm surge that pummeled Keta and its surrounding towns and villages.

He held the view that the phase two of the sea defense wall should take off so as to avert future occurrences of the tidal waves, and that is the only solution to the problem.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin also used the opportunity to apologize for the picture he led the Majority to show about Keta which turned out to be from Sierra Leone.

“To the extent that the source has pulled the picture down, it is just fair that I also use this occasion to apologize to Ghanaians and the people of Keta for that incident” he said.