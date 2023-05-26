16 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga, has reiterated the Minority Caucus’s call for the release of the judgement regarding James Gyakye Quayson before a vote is cast to confirm Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as Chief Justice.

The Bawku Central lawmaker intimated that there is a need for the judgement to be made available to the legislators to help them conduct a true assessment of the nominee.

“We have a simple task which is to assess her suitability for the post of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana and we raised a very fundamental question about the way that the courts operate and we made it clear that this is a constitutional court which is a political body as much as it is an appellate court and as a constitutional court which is a political body, sometimes they will have to be sensitive in political issues and work toward uniting the country.

“So we gave them the indication that in a case like the Assin North MP’s case, we needed certainty and understanding for the basis that informed the decision that they took so since she was a member of the panel and it was a unanimous decision, we wanted to hear the reasoning that informed the ruling to decide whether to vote for her or not,” Mr. Ayariga told Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

Mr. Ayariga, however, lauded the works of the nominee and clarified that his demands for the Assin North judgement does not mean he has issues with her candidature.

“She will be an excellent CJ and I think she has what it takes to be a CJ especially her technological drive and moving toward e-justice looking at her CV too, I personally don’t have an issue with her candidature.”

Source: citifmonline