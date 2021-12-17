2 hours ago

His Royal majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II has urged the Ghana Football Association to help maintain the sanity of the game by guarding against poor officiating to ensure worthy winners in our league.

Ghana Football Association(GFA)President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku on Wednesday, December 2021 led the Executive Council of the Football Association to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II - King of the Ashanti Kingdom at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit was to afford the Executive Council the opportunity to take counsel from the occupant of the Golden Stool and to seek his blessings and wisdom for a successful mandate.

It was during the visit that Asantehene urged the GFA to guard against poor officiating in the ongoing Ghana Premier League which is eight weeks old.

"If you don’t make sure to protect the game from bad officiating, it will spoil the game. We also have to be trustful because if we don’t get a worthy winner for our league, they will easily fall off when it matters most (Africa competition)," Otumfuo said.

“This is because the rules work perfectly at the highest level. The referees should be firm in their calls if it’s a penalty, they should take it and should not hesitate to do same when it's offside."