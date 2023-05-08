52 minutes ago

Pensioner bondholders exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) have told the government to pay them to enable them to cater for their medical bills.

They resumed picketing on Monday, May 8 after claiming that the Finance Ministry has failed, on many occasions, to pay their due coupons and principals.

They had on Monday, April 17 served notice of returning to the Ministry to “further press home our demand for the payment of all coupons and principals in arrears, and an end to payment delays”.

Convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum Dr Adu Anane Antwi “If you are faced with a situation where the bondholders, the pensioners who need their money for medication and you don’t give them and they will die, you can’t bring them back so borrow from the treasury bill market and pay them so that they can live and then we can bring the economy back.”\

Dr Anane further said they are only at the Finance Ministry for one thing, that is for their mature principals and coupons to be paid.

“When our mature bonds are due, you pay [and] when our coupons are due, you pay because we are an exempted group,” Dr Anane Atwi told journalists on Monday, May 8.

He said they had engagements with the Ministry after consistent failure to pay their dividends.

He said the Ministry gave assurances at the meetings that the payments will be made following measures to reconcile data from the DDEP.