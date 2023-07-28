51 minutes ago

Ajax's Director of Football, Sven Mislintat, has shed light on the club's decision not to part ways with Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Kudus, during this summer transfer window.

According to Mislintat, the club is keen on retaining the services of the Black Stars poster boy, as well as defender Edson Alvarez, due to the difficulty of finding suitable replacements for them at the moment.

In an interview, Mislintat emphasized that Ajax is engaged in open and constructive discussions with both players and their agents, expressing a clear timeline for the process of finding suitable replacements.

"We need sufficient time to acquire players of comparable quality to Kudus and [Edson] Alvarez. While it would be beneficial for Ajax if they stay with us, we understand the interest from other clubs," said Sven Mislintat in a conversation with Mike Verweij.

The previous season saw Ajax facing challenges in both European competitions and domestic competitions after parting ways with some of their key players.

As the 2023/24 football season approaches, the club faces the potential departure of star attacker Mohammed Kudus, following the exit of their captain, Dusan Tadic.

Despite significant interest from clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea in acquiring Kudus, Ajax remains hopeful that the talented forward will stay for another season.