44 minutes ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr Clement Abas Apaak has made a clarion call on all Ghanaians to rise up to fight the agenda of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) group in the country.

According to him, the fight against the activities of homosexuality in the country cannot be left for the Lord to do as the President has always dedicated every battle against the country to the Lord.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr Clement Apaak maintained that the fight against homosexuality should rather be the collective effort of Ghanaians, irrespective of their political, cultural and religious backgrounds.

“We need to rise up against the agenda of homosexuality. With this battle, we are not going to wait for the Lord. This is a battle that we must fight as a people. We know that homosexuality is not good because our laws and religions do not support homosexuality,” he fumed.

He charged every Ghanaian to condemn the activities of homosexuality in the country as it is alarming to note that the people behind the operations of the LGBTQI have been able to come into the country to establish an office in Accra and intend to set up 25 more offices in 25 zones created by the leaders of the LGBTQI.

“If we sit down and allow this calamity to gain a foundation in the country, only God knows what is going to happen to our society. If it is about money, then they should take their money and leave us alone,” he charged.

He, however, wondered why the same European countries that are championing the agenda of homosexuality in the country are refusing to acknowledge and allow African countries to preach polygamy in their countries.