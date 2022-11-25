41 minutes ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is calling for calm after Ghana’s 3-2 loss to Portugal in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals. The former Swansea City attacker who scored the equalizer soon after Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, thinks the players need to increase their performance in subsequent matches.

''Our game plan was really working well, we were solid. The penalty looks a little bit harsh. But I have a lot confidence in what I saw today'' Ayew told the media after the game.

'’We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," he added.

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.