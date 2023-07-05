31 minutes ago

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Communications Director for Accra Great Olympics, has expressed serious concerns about the state of Ghana's national teams following the disappointing elimination of the Black Meteors from the 2023 U23 AFCON.

The team's failure to progress to the next phase of the tournament, highlighted by a lackluster 1-1 draw against Guinea and a humiliating 5-1 defeat to the host nation, Morocco, has dashed the hopes of Ghanaian football fans of seeing the team compete in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Emmanuel Saint Osei voiced his worries about the overall condition of Ghana's national teams.

"We often give the impression that all is well with our national teams, but the reality is quite different," he stated.

"What I have observed in the past is that we do not pay attention to details, including our coaches, when it comes to tournaments.

"After winning our first match against Congo, I believed it wasn't the time for our coaches to relax because Congo was a tough opponent, and in fact, all the teams we faced were formidable.

"I expected our coaches to stay focused until the final whistle, so that we could celebrate and plan accordingly. Nowadays, every nation is playing football, and it's not as easy as it used to be for us. Therefore, I believe it's time for our technical handlers to pay attention to the details of the game and ensure that every aspect receives the necessary attention.

"Take a look at the goals we conceded against Morocco; it's not something that should have happened."

Emmanuel Saint Osei's remarks shed light on the need for improved attention to detail and a comprehensive approach to coaching and player development in order to raise the performance level of Ghana's national teams.