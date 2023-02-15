3 hours ago

Former Ghana player Charles Taylor has laughed off suggestions that Inaki Williams is the solution to Ghana's goal-scoring problems.

According to the former Hearts/ Kotoko player Ghana has a penchant for cheap and rejected goods that is why we are always clamouring for rejects like Williams.

In July this year, Inaki Williams decided to switch nationality to play for Ghana after turning down Ghana several times and making a single appearance for Spain.

Iñaki Williams made his Ghana debut against Brazil in the 3-0 defeat and also played against Nicaragua.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian striker has struggled to hit form for Ghana as he has failed to score for the Black Stars since switching nationality.

"We just like cheap things, and rejected goods seem to be our priority," the former Asante Kotoko star told Akoma FM.

"It really pains me that some journalists were saying all our problems were solved after securing players like Inaki Williams.

"I only smile and also see such journalist as people whose understanding of football knowledge is suspect."

Inaki Williams was part of the numerous Ghanaian-born players abroad who featured for the West African side at the 2022 World Cup.