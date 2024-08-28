6 hours ago

The Director of Communication for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has confirmed that journalists invited to the #BawumiaHostsTheMedia event, held on Sunday, August 25, 2024, were paid amounts between GH¢2,000 and GH¢5,000.

Speaking to Fact-Check Ghana, Miracles Aboagye explained that the payments were intended to facilitate and ensure the comfort of journalists invited for the event coverage.

He, however, denied claims of paying journalists and media houses between GH¢10,000 and GH¢20,000 as is being speculated on social media.

“I haven’t given any GH¢20,000 or GH¢10,000 to any media house. The highest amount of money any media person received was between GH¢ 2,000 and GH¢ 5,000. They are all not the same, some were even bloggers,” he said.

According to Aboagye, some journalists based outside Accra were given money for transportation and their accommodation, countering claims of bribery.

“Take someone who came from Kumasi or Tamale, for instance, if you give them GH¢5,000 or GH¢7,000 then you [must] add their accommodation and transport to ensure you have covered them,” he added.

His comments come on the back of speculations circulating on social media following the NPP flagbearer’s interaction with the media.

Meanwhile, some journalists have confirmed to Fact-Check Ghana that they received huge sums ranging between GH¢20,000 and GH¢10,000 after the event.