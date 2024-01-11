29 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has accused the Office of the President of foul play.

According to him, his outfit, the New Africa Foundation, paid GH¢30,000 to use the Independence Square for their event, The Convention, which was abruptly stopped by the government on January 7, 2024, at the last minute, but the revocation of the permit from the presidency only indicated that they were to be refunded GH¢10,000.

Cheddar, who recently revealed that he is the man behind ‘The New Force’ political movement, was bemused by the fact that the same Office of the President the New Africa Foundation paid the GH¢30,000 to, is coming out with different information about the payment.

“The receipt that we got was GH¢30,000, so if the government is showing GH¢10,000 it is minus two-thirds. Is this how the whole country behaves in everything that we do, with our taxes?” he quizzed in an interview with TV3, on January 11, 2024.

He continued to say, “Because we have paid the money and you have issued us a receipt of GH¢30,000 and you have GH¢10,000 showing.”

He also pointed out that the GH¢30,000 was paid in the name of the New African Foundation but the revocation notice was in the name of the ‘Black Star Line Festival’.

“We also paid under the name of New Africa Foundation and you gave us the permit but you are using Black Star Line something, something,” he explained.

Cheddar shared a receipt from the office of diaspora affairs at the presidency which showed that the New African Foundation indeed paid GH¢30,000 to use the Independence Square for its program.

Background:

Social media platforms went into overdrive on the evening of January 7, 2024, when an event rumoured to be the unveiling of the leader of The New Force political movement at the Black Star Square was halted by National Security operatives and officials from the Ghana Police Service.

Over the last week, flyers and billboards in some parts of Accra advertised an event dubbed “The Convention” which was being organised by the New African Foundation.

Dignitaries included former Nigerian presidential aspirant Peter Obi, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa; Julius Malema, one-time Director of the Kenya School of Law, P.L.O Lumumba and Former Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States; Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Musicians including Efya, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala were also billed to perform at the event.

A statement from the Office of The President confirmed why the Black Star Square was blocked despite a pre-planned and paid-for event at the venue.

In the letter dated January 7, 2024, and signed by H.M. Wood, the Chief Director; the decision was necessitated by an "unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue."

It added that the booking fee of GH¢10,000 was going to be refunded to the organisers of the event.