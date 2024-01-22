2 hours ago

The Council of Zongo Chiefs of Ghana say they are praying fervently for Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be sworn-in as President and Vice President respectively on 7th January, 2025

At a Special Quran Recitation & Prayers to Allah for the New Patriotic Party’s victory in the 2024 general elections on Friday, 19th January, 2024 at Kantudu behind the Kumasi Central Mosque held after Magrib prayers, the zongo chiefs also prayed for Dr. Bawumia to select Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South as his running mate for the upcoming elections. Dr. Prempeh according to the chiefs was the best partner to Dr. Bawumia to take Ghana to its next level from 2025.

Speaking on behalf of the prayer congregation after the Quran recitation, Chief of Frafra and President of Council of Zongo Chiefs Alhaji Musah said they were praying for Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh because they have what it takes spiritually to lead Ghana to its next level. “It is our wish that Dr. Bawumia will be sworn-in as President come 7th January, 2025 with Dr. NAPO as his Vice President. I know that our toil tonight in this recitation will not be in vain” Alhaji Musah said

He continued “We pray that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s best choice for the running mate will be our own brother, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. May Allah not let our toil be in vain”

The Zongo chiefs further expressed the optimism and faith in Allah that, as they have prayed, God will answer through Dr. Bawumia to make Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh his running mate in order for Allah’s wills for Ghana to come to pass.