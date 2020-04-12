2 hours ago

The founder and presiding bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills, has said before COVID-19 entered Ghana, he and the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference had prophesied it and he, in particular, warned that the country’s borders be closed a week before that was done.

Ghana has, so far, recorded 408 cases of COVID-19 with 8 deaths.

Apart from the country’s borders having been closed indefinitely, the government has also extended the lockdown restrictions on Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa for another week to contain the spread of the virus.

"We prophesied COVID-19, gave wisdom" but "ignoramuses" spoke ignorantly; "I said close borders but they didn't listen"

In his Good Friday sermon online on Friday, 10 April 2020, Bishop Heward-Mills said: “When wisdom is presented – on that particular topic – if they were to listen, to have listened to what I said; everything we have prophesied – the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference has prophesied – everything has happened”.

He continued: “When even this pandemic started, I said: ‘Close the border now! Don’t just close churches! Close everything now!’. They didn’t do it”.

“All the cases we have and all the deaths”, he said: “Have come from that one week that they left the border open”.

Bishop Heward-Mills revealed: “And then I said at another meeting: ‘Close the border to Accra because there’s nothing outside Accra’. They did not do it and now it’s in Tamale, it’s in Obuasi, it’s in Cape Coast. I just heard someone in Cape Coast. I mean everywhere”.

“When wisdom is being given, you have ignoramuses who speak about things they don’t understand. It’s a pity”, he said.