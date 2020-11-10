15 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Mauritanian Champions Nouadhibouin the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

After which the winner of the tie between Kotoko and the Mauritanian side will face Al Hilal of Sudan versus Uganda Vipers.

The first leg of the tie will be played between 27 - 29 November 2020 whiles the second leg will come off between 4 - 6 December 2020

Coach of Nouadhibouin, Mauril Mesack Njoya says it was a bittersweet moment for him when his side were drawn to face Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Monday.

According to Njoya, on one breathe he was afraid and on another he was happy coming to Ghana since he has watched Ghana perform very well on several occasions at the World Cup.

He adds that he doesn't fear Kotoko but only has respect for them as one of the biggest clubs on the African continent.

"When I got the info that we are playing Asante Kotoko my reaction was in two phases. " he told Kumasi based ASHH FM.

"Firstly, I was afraid to meet Asante Kotoko and secondly, I was very happy coming to Ghana for the first time I have watched them on TV and I respect Ghana because is a team that defeated the USA in several occasions"

"Am not saying am scared like I can't beat Kotoko but I respect Kotoko because Asante Kotoko is one of the best teams in Africa and they perform very well every year"

He also admits that he has never seen Kumasi Asante Kotoko play but has seen some pictures of the team on the internet.

"I don't know much about Kotoko, we have just some pictures from the Internet and I have never watched them play before" he added.