2 hours ago

The Chairman of the USA Tallahassee chapter of the New Patriotic Party, Abubakari Shani Bawumia, has said the party risks going into opposition for over a decade if it loses the 2024 elections.

Mr. Bawumia said this is the reason why the party must take steps to ensure that it breaks the eight in 2024.

Mr. Shani Bawumia made the comments in the inaugural address of the chapter on 4th December 2021 in Tallahassee as its chairman.

“Our party risks going into opposition for over a decade if we don’t get involved to make the right call for the right and deserving person to lead us into the 2024 elections. The sad and painful memories of the events that took place in Ghana after the 2008 elections are still fresh in our memories.”

He said apart from going into the next election with a united front, the party must present a formidable presidential candidate who can shake the foundations of their opponents.

“We need to present a very formidable candidate who can shake the foundation of our opponents with humility, intelligence, and pro-poor policies.”

The formation of the USA Tallahassee chapter of the NPP was started in 2018.

The inauguration on Saturday, under the theme ‘strategizing to break the 8 in 2024’, marks the beginning of the chapter which has been charged to mobilize support for the party in the city of Tallahassee.

Source: citifmonline.com