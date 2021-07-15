10 minutes ago

The Commission For Technical And Vocational Educational Training (CTVET) has congratulated Ghanaian youth for their adaptability and preparedness for emerging jobs through the acquisition of employable skills

In a statement to mark the World Youth Skills Day, the Acting Director General of CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah said Ghanaian youth have taken advantage of technology to find innovative ways for learning to create positive change for themselves and their communities at large, during the crisis.

"Today, we salute the youth of Ghana for the incredible ways they continue to cope to bounce back even stronger, in these challenging times. They have proved their adaptability and preparedness for emerging jobs through skilling, reskilling and upskilling," the statement said.

"They have taken advantage of technology to find innovative ways for learning to create positive change for themselves and their communities at large, during the crisis".

Investment in youth training

The statement said the Commission recognises the need for emerging demands in training youth and as such will be making the needed investments to ensure the acceleration of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals

"As a Commission, we recognize that emerging demands for new skills call for a paradigm shift in our education and training systems and are committed to providing the relevant skills and competencies needed to ensure a future of dignity for all Ghanaian youth," the statement said.

"It is by investing in them to be future-ready that we can accelerate our chances of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and empower them to harness their potential to serve as agents for change.

"Government through the Ministry of Education and the Commission for TVET will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that skills development remains central to addressing the current and future labour market demands; to drive the economic recovery and sustainable development that the country urgently needs.

Read the entire statement below;

For Immediate Release

Date: 15TH JULY, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

CTVET MARKS WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY

World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and public and private sector stakeholders to recognize and celebrate the importance of equipping the youth with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

This year in particular, the world is celebrating the resilience and creativity of the youth throughout the pandemic and also highlighting the need to provide them with the skills required to respond effectively to the changing nature of jobs.

Today, we salute the youth of Ghana for the incredible ways they continue to cope to bounce back even stronger, in these challenging times. They have proved their adaptability and preparedness for emerging jobs through skilling, reskilling and upskilling.

They have taken advantage of technology to find innovative ways for learning to create positive change for themselves and their communities at large, during the crisis.

As a Commission, we recognize that emerging demands for new skills call for a paradigm shift in our education and training systems and are committed to providing the relevant skills and competencies needed to ensure a future of dignity for all Ghanaian youth.

It is by investing in them to be future-ready that we can accelerate our chances of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and empower them to harness their potential to serve as agents for change.

Government through the Ministry of Education and the Commission for TVET will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that skills development remains central to addressing the current and future labour market demands; to drive the economic recovery and sustainable development that the country urgently needs.

HAPPY WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY!!!