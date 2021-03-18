1 hour ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey that they got married privately three days before their royal wedding.

They said they had their private wedding in their backyard.

Meghan said: "I was thinking about it, you know our wedding—three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Meghan added at the end of their interview that after all they went through with the royal family and their exit, the couple has their happy ending now, in California with Archie and their daughter who's due this summer.

She said: "Now we're actually on the other side, we're actually not just survived but are thriving. This? Miracles. I think that all of those things I was hoping for have happened."