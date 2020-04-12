30 minutes ago

Right Reverend Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has assured that Ghana and the rest of the World will overcome the coronavirus pandemic because of the victory of Jesus Christ over death.

“We are hopeful that, the power that resurrected our Lord Jesus Christ from the grave will help humanity to prevail over this virus,” the Moderator said in an Easter message.

He said it was unprecedented that this year’s Easter had to be celebrated “indoors” without the usual jubilation and family reunions that come with it.

“Brothers and sisters in the Lord, it is no secret that we are not in ordinary times. Our beloved country Ghana has had its share of the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the entire world. But we need to take consolation in the fact that, as Christians all things work together for our good,” he said.

He said the Global Evangelical Church would offer unceasing prayers for the nation and also extend hands of benevolence to needy institutions and individuals during the crisis period.

Rev. Dr. Ofori reiterated the calls for individuals to observe personal hygiene, social distancing, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, regular use of alcohol based sanitizers, covering the nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing respectively among other precautionary measures.

The period should also be used to strengthen family bonds, develop new skills like reading and writing and generally engage in productive ventures, he said.

“It is our fervent prayer that in due course, the LORD will make everything beautiful once again,” the Moderator added.