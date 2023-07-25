1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says Ghanaians must be celebrating over the former Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s scandal.

That, he said was because the issue had brought to light the scandalous activities of some persons in government.

“In actual fact, the first thing we should be celebrating is the fact that God gave us such a case. You see how President Akufo-Addo has been denying that there is no corruption and God has handed us this case, we should be celebrating.”

“…I am excited because we have had a case where we have seen big money that so far is looking like there can’t be any plausible explanation. So, it brings excitement until she can displace the excitement…So let’s start celebrating,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Prof Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer and political scientist at the University of Ghana, has strongly criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making comments that he said could potentially undermine the ongoing investigation into the scandal involving Madam Dapaah.

The President in accepting the resignation of the former minister said “At the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established.”

But the academician in an interview on Eyewitness News, on Monday, July 24, voiced his disapproval of the President’s remarks, stating that such comments have the potential to interfere with the findings and independence of security agencies handling the investigation.

“The president accepted her resignation, but I didn’t like the bit where he expressed hope that she [Cecilia Abena Dapaah] was going to be exonerated. It shouldn’t come from the president. It’s becoming one too many, sometimes when people are going to be investigated, you hear the number one gentleman of the land making comments to the effect that the person is not even guilty.”

“Regardless of how independent people are, they tend to be holding to the president. When we have this kind of issue of the president expressing this kind of hope, it tends to undermine the independent capacity of the investigative bodies to be able to work and come out with findings. He should just have accepted the resignation letter, and he shouldn’t have commented further.”

A Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, also lashed out at President Akufo-Addo over the content of the letter the first gentleman of the land issued to accept the resignation of Ms Dapaah.

She asked the President to tell Ghanaians the source of the former Sanitation Minister’s wealth.

Source: citifmonline.