The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress is urging the leadership of its political rival, governing New Patriotic Party, to work towards proving to their followers that there is unity between the two parties.

The call would be deemed appropriate by many as Ghana goes to the polls in 2020 in which political activities are expected to increase, which could spell a make or break for the country regarded as the beacon of peace in Africa.

Mr Sylvester Mensah, a leading member of the NDC, made the call when he delivered the NDC solidarity message at the 37th Delegates Conference of the NPP in Accra on Sunday.

“Political rivalry shouldn’t be misconstrued as enmity,” he admonished, “it should be politics of ideas and not the one that will tear us apart”.

Mr Sylvester Mensah who is a former Member of Parliament stressed, “We need to demonstrate to our supporters that we are not at war with each other”.

He, therefore, listed a number of issues the two parties should consider as a “common enemy” which included “poverty” and “poor leadership”.

Nonetheless, he emphasized that what unite the two political parties, which have had deadly clashes in the past “is deeper than what divides us”.

Over 6000 delegates across the country participated in the conference themed, ‘We have performed better – 4 more to do more”. It was attended by former president John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other party stalwarts.

Mr Mensah reminded the political parties who are in opposition not to “wish failure” for any political party in power.

He, therefore, prayed that policies of the NPP-led government like the Double Track system which was introduced due to increment in enrolment as a result of the Free SHS policy would succeed for the benefit of the entire country.

He, however, pointed out some “dire consequence” some government policies including the financial sector reforms have brought on Ghanaians. He, therefore, listed a litany of professions who are directly bearing the brunt of these policies and threw a light shade at Dr Bawumia as being among the category of persons “suffering” under NPP government.

He briefly touched on what he termed “harassment” on NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who is standing trial for allegedly making politically inflammatory comments.