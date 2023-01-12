38 minutes ago

A leading campaign coordinator of former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremateng and former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Hon. Ayeh Paye, has been exposed by an NPP grassroot member Ms Wendy Akuffo, over an attempt by the Alan Campaign Cordinator to denigrate Vice President Bawumia on religious lines in the upcoming NPP flagbearership contest.

Ms. Wendy Akufo, angrily revealed on her Facebook page how the leading Alan Campaign Coordinator, and a former NPP MP for Ayensuano Constituency, advanced religious bigotry in a desperate attempt to get her not to support the Vice President's flagbearership bid, because he is a Muslim.

"As old as you are, if you want to convince me to your side, the only thing you could think of is religion," Wendy Akufo angrily wrote on her Facebook page.

"A former Member of Parliament, you couldn't think of using anything intellectual to convince me bit rather religion. I even take this as an insult to my intelligence because I don't know if you see me as gullible and I've to fall for that religious b******t," she added.

After her angry outbursts, she reminded the former MP how, as a Christian, he lost his seat in a Christian-dominated seat in a Constituency regarded as a stronghold of the NPP.

Following the revelation of the encounter on Facebook, Hon Ayeh Paye sent a private message to the grassroot member, and a picture of it has gone viral on social media platforms, confirming his status as a leading Campaign Coordinator for Alan in the Eastern Region.

In the message, the unrepentant Campaign Coordinator, shockingly confirmed how religion is a top focus.

"Religion is one of the focal points of this campaign since contestants are of various religious backgrounds," his leaked message read.

The former Trade Minister announced his intention to contest the NPP flagbearership for the 2024 elections in a televised address on Tuesday.

He tendered in his resignation from the NPP Government after 6 years as Trade Minister.