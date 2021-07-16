19 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were linked to the signing of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan before he decided to join Legon Cities at the beginning of the season.

Gyan has never hidden his admiration for Kotoko and has in the past revealed that he would play for Kotoko before he hangs his boots but that did not materialize at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

The former Sunderland player and the club failed to reach an agreement about a transfer before Gyan joined the Royals.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that Kotoko went in for Fabio Gama because they failed to land Asamoah Gyan.

Since signing for Kotoko, Fabio Gama has been a shinning light and a fan's favourite while Asamoah Gyan has struggled for Legon Cities with persistent injuries his bane.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the Kotoko CEO revealed that Fabio Gama was the second option after missing out on top target Asamoah Gyan.

“At some point, we wanted Asamoah Gyan. We pushed but it didn’t happen then we opted for Fabio Gama,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said.

Kotoko will wrap up the season with a game against relegation threatened Elmina Sharks at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.