49 minutes ago

The Ghana League Clubs Association is saddened by the plight of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in these trying times.

Chairman of the association, Mr Cudjoe Fianoo has lamented how helpless his association and the Ghana Football Association is unable to help Kotoko settle their indebtedness but has urged fans of the club to help rescue them.

Fifa has ordered Kotoko to make full payment of $180,000 to the Tunisian side with regards to monies owed Esperance for signing Emmanuel Clottey while he had a contract with them in 2015.

As If that is not enough, the club must also pay $45,000 as interest accrued from the initial ruling since they failed to pay the money while also paying $15,000 as legal fees to the committee that sat on the case.

"As GHALCA chairman, we are worried about the crisis that has entangled Kotoko, but it’s rather unfortunate we don't have the strength to help, with the Ghana Football Association also not well-positioned [to help]," Fianoo told Light FM.

"We simply cannot sit idle for Ghana's gigantic club to be relegated.

''They [Kotoko's management] should reach out to their numerous supporters around the world, forget any pain cause by one other, swallow their pride, bury their differences and come together in resolving this issue.

"This will serve as a good lesson for the club [Kotoko] because they have been paying a lot of judgment debt recently.

"I believe Kotoko supporters have that capacity of helping extremely."

Kotoko have a grace period of just a month that is 10th May 2020 to pay the full amount of monies owed them or the will feel the full force of FIFA.