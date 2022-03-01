4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Networks and organizer of 3 Music Awards and Wildaland Festival has made an insightful revelation about the Wildaland festival.

Wildaland which occurred during the Christmas season saw hundreds of Ghanaians throng the Shai forest to have a good time with family and friends.

Revelers were also treated to good music, food, and culture and the icing on the cake that has etched an indelible mark in the minds of patrons was the performance by their favorite music icons including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Davido, and others.

Well, in an up-close and personal interview with Nkonkonsa, Sadiq Abdulai when asked the cost of the entire event, was initially reluctant in coming out with the exact figure but later revealed that his outfit spent over 1 million dollars on the event that lasted for about three days.

Sadiq Abdulai promised to have the second edition of Wildaland this year but didn’t confirm which time or season it will take place.