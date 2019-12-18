We spent over GH¢40k each on our campaigns – New Assemblymen recount

Some newly elected assemblymen have claimed they spent in excess of GH¢40,000 on their campaigns.

They, however, insist they are not looking to recoup the money after taking up the job.

“I spent about 45,000 during the elections. I don’t look forward to making my money back. The cash I used was from my own pocket,” Ebenezer Kwao who won a seat at Dome told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.

Another winner, Ishmaela Razak said: “I spent about GH¢40,000 for the elections”.

Others also noted the kind of promises that won them the day.

“I promised organizing free extra classes for students who are in school and preparing to write their final exams in my area,” Nuhun Khalid said.

“I promised to institute monthly clean-up exercise which will happen either the first or last weeks in a month,” he added.

The Tuesday polls registered a record low turnout in several parts of the country with urban centres being the hardest hit.

Pollster Ben Ephson says the elections must be made partisan in order to whip up interest.

“The only way we can see interest in the district level elections is by allowing open partisanship. The partisanship at the district level has always been there but on the quiet”.

Meanwhile, the electoral commission says it is working to resolve the challenges that led t the postponement of the polls in certain areas.

“There were some areas where details were swapped. We are working on that for the elections to take place. The elections were very peaceful and that tells us that there was enough security on the ground”.

Starrfm