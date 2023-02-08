2 hours ago

Agent of beleaguered Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu has revealed that he nor his family still do not know the whereabouts of the Hatayspor winger.

Nana Sekyere has revealed that no club official of the Turkish side nor hospital has been able to confirm the presence of the 31-year-old footballer.

There are growing apprehension and anxiety regarding the safety and well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following fresh updates from his club.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

Nana Sekeyere who is the agent of the player disclosed in an interview with Joy Sports that all efforts to locate his client have failed.

“No club official or hospital staff have been able to confirm his presence in any hospital in Hatya or a neighbouring country, we are still searching for him, so are very concerned. It’s 24 hours since it was reported he’s alive, however, he has not been seen in any hospital.

“I am speaking to everybody; I am in direct contact with everybody at Hatayspor, I am also in contact with the Ghana and British consulates in Turkey and the Turkish football association.”

The winger who joined the Turkish side in the summer scored on Sunday in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

He joined his new club on a free transfer after ending his brief stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed in July 2022.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu has been capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit.