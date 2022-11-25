1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo believes all is not lost for his side despite their 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening game.

Ghana lost 3-2 to the Selecao in a close game that was fraught with some contentious decisions from the American official.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scores from the penalty spot before Ghana equalized through Andre Ayew but goals from Joao Felix , and Rafael Leao gave Portugal the win before Osman Bukari scored a late consolation for Ghana.

The Black Stars will on Monday face Korea in their second game where they must avoid defeat to have the chance to progress to the next stage.

Speaking after Ghana's defeat to Portugal, Otto Addo revealed that he is optimistic Ghana can qualify from the group .

"First of all, surely, we have a chance especially because they played a draw so if we win against South Korea and Portugal win hopefully against Uruguay then we will be second so the chance is still big.

And surely it will be very, very tough to beat South Korea because they are good. But now we have to win. We are under pressure but they too."