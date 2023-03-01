2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars are poised to exact revenge on King Faisal in their match day 19 clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Aduana Stars will host King Faisal later this afternoon at their home grounds but the Ogya boys are wary of King Faisal.

As last season the Insha Allah boys defeated Aduana Stars and the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of Aduana Evans Oppong says the club wants revenge.

“Last season, they defeated us 3-1 at home so we are going into this encounter to revenge. We know the game will not be easy because it’s always difficult to beat a relegation threatened team” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM in an interview.

“We’ve had talks with our players and in our bid to win the league, we have to win this game. We have to win most our home game because we are poised to win the league. we will all out and I know we will pick the three points”