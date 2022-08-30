1 hour ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Yaw Preko has set his sights on improving his team's position on the Ghana Premier League table in the coming season.

Despite winning the GHALCA G6 tournament, the coach of the wonder club says that he wants to improve his team's performance.

Great Olympics defeated Bechem United on Monday afternoon to clinch the pre-season tournament to win their first trophy in a long while.

“We will keep on working because last season we came fifth, we want to do better than last season so we won’t let this go into our heads we will have to go back home, relax and continue our preparation," he told Citi Sports.

“It’s a motivation-winning the tournament-but like I said it’s a preseason. We saw negatives and positives. We will work on the negatives and make sure that we get more positives," he added.

The Wonder Club will open their 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season against Bechem United.