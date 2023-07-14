2 hours ago

Black Queens Deputy Captain, Janet Egyir, Sees Win Over Guinea as Step Towards Achieving Volta Agenda

Janet Egyir, the Deputy Captain of the Black Queens, believes that securing a victory over Guinea in their upcoming match will be a significant step towards accomplishing their mission, known as the Volta agenda.

The Queens are set to face Guinea in the first leg fixture of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers at the Stade de Generale Lansana Conte in Conakry.

Speaking ahead of the game on Thursday, Janet revealed that today's game holds great importance for the team as they aim to achieve their mission and work their way back to the top.

“Tomorrow’s game is a mission we want to accomplish. It is going to be one step close to our mission. The target is to find our way back to the top” she said.

“We will do all that we can to build that and also to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris” Janet added.

The ultimate goal is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, and the team is determined to give their all in order to make that a reality.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Conakry, Guinea.

The Black Queens will be focused and motivated as they aim to secure a positive result that will bring them closer to their objective of qualifying for the prestigious Olympic Games.