4 hours ago

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has said that the petition that they have filed against the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over the matter involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources is to find out EOCO has decided not to look into the matter.

To him, the matter involving Madam Dapaah ought to be investigated to a logical conclusion.

“We want to know why EOCO is refusing to investigate the matter,” he said on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 while justifying the petition that they filed to Parliament.

He added “We’re not saying there’s something untoward happening, we simply want answers.”

Earlier, his co-petitioner Martin Kpebu also said that there are several issues to be investigated in this matter.

The private legal practitioner said that the issues involving the former Minister could not just be swept under the carpet.

“There are several issues to be investigated,” he said on News 360 on TV3 on Thursday, May 16.

Some prominent Ghanaians have filed a petition to Parliament seeking a bipartisan probe into the conduct of EOCO in the investigation regarding the stash of money found in the residence of Madam Cecelia Dapaah.

According to the group, which also has, outspoken anti-graft campaigner Martin Kpebu, Security analyst Dr Adam Bona, academic Professor Ransford Gyampo and over 100 other Ghanaians spanning different walks of line, argue in their petition that EOCO had more than enough basis to investigate the former Minister for money laundering as she has been inconsistent and unable to provide the source over the huge amount of money seized at her residence by the Special Prosecutor.

“The failure to explain the source of the money should have been the cornerstone of the investigation,” the petition which was submitted to Parliament on Thursday May 16, 2024, noted among others.

It also raised concerns about what the group described as the deliberate refusal by EOCO to take steps to protect the money which had been seized from residence of the former minister by the OSP.

“Upon receipt of the docket, EOCO did not act timeously to seize the money that the OSP was returning to Madam Cecelia Dapaa as public stated by the OSP”.

The petition also said EOCO has been inconsistent with their public commentary and actions in the investigation.

The development comes in the wake of the standoff between state anti-corruption agencies investigating the former Minister over the stash of money.

The OSP is on record to have stated EOCO lacks the appetite to probe the matter despite the detailed information it shared with them.