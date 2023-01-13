1 hour ago

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that his outfit intends to use the remainder of Ghana's World Cup money to turn the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence - Prampram into a three-star rated facility.

Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stages after a 3-2 defeat to Portugal, a 2-0 against Uruguay, and a 3-2 win over South Korea.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group H after leaking goals at the World Cup but the GFA's spokesperson has revealed that money from the tournament will be invested in upgrading the facilities at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence in Prampram.

Ghanaman has mostly been used by the various under age national teams, the Black Galaxies and the female national teams as camping base while the hallowed Black Stars have always used posh luxurious hotels for camping.

“Ghana earned $9.5 million at the group stage of the World Cup,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The plan now is to turn Ghanaman Centre of Excellence into at least a 3-star hotel with a 60 to 70 capacity. We want to raise the standard of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence so that it can host matches of all our national teams.”

The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif confirmed to Parliament after the World Cup that $5,171, 840 was spent on the team in Qatar, thereby saving almost $3 million on the initially estimated budget.