12 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has highlighted the pivotal role of a serene and distraction-free environment in the selection of the national team's camping location.

According to Henry Asante Twum, the spokesman for the Ghana FA, players are increasingly emphasizing certain prerequisites, with a focused and disturbance-free atmosphere topping the list.

The decision to shift the pre-tournament camp from South Africa to Kumasi for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is a testament to the team's commitment to creating optimal conditions for concentration and preparation.

Despite the alteration in plans, Ghana is gearing up for the Afcon with a recalibrated strategy, opting for a serene environment in Kumasi.

The team's preparation includes a friendly match against Namibia, contributing to their readiness for the Afcon tournament set to take place in Ivory Coast.

Asante Twum emphasized the players' persistent request for an environment that minimizes distractions and allows for focused training, psychological preparation, and team evaluation.

"The number one reason, and other reasons, is the fact that we have always wanted to be at a place where there is less or no distraction," said Asante Twum.

He highlighted challenges in camping within Ghana, citing instances of friends, family, and fans seeking interaction with the players, which can disrupt the team's focus.

Creating an atmosphere conducive to concentration and preparation is a priority as Ghana aims to make a strong showing in the upcoming Afcon tournament.