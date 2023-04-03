1 hour ago

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito was satisfied with his side's goalless drawn game against Accra Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League match day 25 clash at Dawu.

It was a difficult match that could have gone either way but defence triumphed over attack as both sides failed to score a goal.

Speaking after the game, Karim Zito revealed that they wanted a win but getting a draw against Hearts of Oak is not a bad result.

He further added that his attackers were his bane as their inexperienced caused his side all three points.

"I said from the beginning the objective is to win but is Hearts of Oak so at least getting a draw is ok."

"My attackers were inexperienced but by the time they play more matches it will be ok."

Dreams FC will travel to King Faisal in week 26 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex next week.