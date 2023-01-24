3 hours ago

Kotoko inflicted a painful 2-1 defeat on lower-tier side Benab FC in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition on Saturday.

Head coach of Benab FC, Abu Adams has blamed officiating for his side's 2-1 defeat against Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko took the lead with their first real chance of the game as Enoch Morrisson's free-kick was diverted into his own net by Benab defender Isshau Alhassan.

After recess, Benab FC pulled parity through a well-worked goal from the right flank as Mohammed tucked home a cutback to make it 1-1.

The host Kotoko pressed for the winner and it arrived very late in the game through center-back Maxwell Agyemang.

Speaking after the match, the coach blamed poor officiating for his side's defeat alluding that the referee was favouring the reds.

"I'm not happy because the officiating wasn't good for us. It was a bad officiating and it seems they're favouring Kotoko to score us."

"We couldn't defend the last corner kick cos my boys lost concentration at that time but for me, they played well. I'm happy with the way my boys played, they did that to my satisfaction but I'm only annoyed with officiating. You indicated five minutes additional time but we played eight" he concluded.