33 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, says that the players were determined to win the cliffhanger against Hearts of Oak for the supporters of the club on Sunday.

Lamptey's commanding presence and adept midfield control have sparked discussions about his potential inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON.

In a remarkable comeback, the Porcupine Warriors secured a 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium during GPL match-day 14.

Steven Mukwala's brace, accompanied by Isaac Oppong's goal, sealed the win for Asante Kotoko.

Despite the victory, Lamptey expressed a degree of disappointment over the team's missed chances and believes they could have scored more.

In an interview on Kotoko's official YouTube channel, Lamptey credited the team's determination for the win and acknowledged the players' disappointment over their squandered opportunities.

"We were determined to win the game for the fans. As players, we were a bit disappointed because we were unable to take our chances but as professional players we will do our best to correct our mistakes. I will also credit my teammates for adhering to instructions” he told the club’s media.

He emphasized the team's commitment to correcting mistakes and commended his teammates for adhering to instructions during the game.

Currently occupying the 7th position with 22 points, Asante Kotoko gears up to face Great Olympics as guests in the upcoming round of matches.

Lamptey and the team aim to build on their recent success and maintain momentum in the Ghana Premier League.