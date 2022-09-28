11 hours ago

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif says that he expected the Black Stars to convincingly decimate lowly ranked Nicaragua in Tuesday's friendly match played in Lorca- Spain.

A solitary goal from youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku gave Ghana a slender 1-0 victory over Central American minnows Nicaragua in Lorca - Spain on Tuesday evening.

It was a much-improved performance from the Black Stars of Ghana after the first half hiding against Brazil in France in Le Havre last Friday.

The Black Stars and coach Otto Addo have been under a lot of pressure since the performance against Brazil last Friday.

Ghana created a lot of chances in both halves of the game but the age-old problem of converting chances was the team's bane.

Speaking after the game, the Minister for Sports lamented the Black Stars' missed chances in the game but took solace in the numerous chances they created.

“We were expecting more goals in the game but at the end of the day we created a lot of chances but couldn’t convert them into goals,” Mustapha Ussif said in an interview with Max TV.

He added that the Black Stars would continue to strive to build a formidable team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“This is a process, we are building a team and I know that by the time we get to Abu Dhabi where we are going to have our final game, the team would have been so good and Ghanaians would see the difference,” he stated.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.