Asante Kotoko's captain, Richard Boadu, has opened up about the difficult times the team endured during the 2022/23 season, where they faced tough challenges and struggled to secure victories.

The Porcupine Warriors had a torrid campaign, failing to clinch any major trophies and having to fight hard to secure a top-four finish in the fiercely competitive Ghana Premier League.

Adding to their disappointment, the club's journey in the MTN FA Cup was cut short, as they suffered an early exit in the round of 16 following a defeat to Aduana FC.

Boadu candidly revealed that towards the end of the season, the players were fervently praying for it to conclude swiftly.

The difficult circumstances and lack of positive results took a toll on the team, prompting them to hope for a timely end to the campaign.

“It got to a time, about four games to end the season, we were praying that the season will come to an end quickly.

"The heat at Kotoko is not easy but we have chosen to play and it is ours therefore anytime the heat comes you know how to go about things.”

The captain's words reflect the resilience and determination of the players in navigating through the challenging period.

Despite the heat of competition and the mounting pressure, they remained committed to representing the club and giving their best efforts on the field.

Asante Kotoko faced further setbacks when their head coach, Seydou Zerbo, was sacked, leading to the club finishing the season with interim coach Abdulai Gazale.

The 2022/23 season may have been a difficult one for Asante Kotoko, but Richard Boadu's willingness to speak openly about the team's struggles showcases the unity and fighting spirit within the squad.

As they regroup and prepare for the upcoming season, the players and fans alike hope for a more successful and triumphant campaign for the beloved Porcupine Warriors.