3 hours ago

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdulai Gazale says that his side prepared technically and tactically against Real Tamale United(RTU) in their match day 25 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Rampant Asante Kotoko made light work of RTU as they crushed them to a 4-0 defeat after the away side were reduced to ten men.

Augustine Agyapong opened the scoring for Kotoko in the 37th minute as the champions went into the break with their tails up. The Reds added to the tally through Stephen Mukwala – who scored from a spot kick two minutes into the second half.

Mukwala scored again in the 64th minute to make it 3-0. Brazilian Medeiros De Souza scored his first goal for Kotoko in added time to make it a dead rubber as Asante Kotoko crashed the Tamale giants 4-0.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the 5th spot with 38 ahead if their outstanding match against King Faisal on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with the match broadcasters, StarTimes, the Kotoko coach revealed he knew how RTU will play.

"Like I said before the game, we had prepared the team technically and tactically for the RTU game because we know how they play and haven't been losing off late so we made our mind to come in all out in order to get a goal and once we get that."

Asante Kotoko will host regional rivals King Faisal in a night football in an outstanding GPL week 21 fixture on Wednesday.