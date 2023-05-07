2 hours ago

King Faisal's financier, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, has credited Allah for miraculously saving them from a deadly car crash that occurred on the Kumasi-Tamale road over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday when he was returning to Kumasi from their Ghana Premier League game against Tamale City.

According to reports, a few minutes before Kintampo, Grusah's SUV vehicle collided with a stationary car by the shoulders of the road.

Fortunately, the Black Stars management committee member who was in the car with the club's Operations Manager, Nana Amankwah, and his driver, who escaped unscathed.

Grusah expressed his gratitude to Allah for sparing their lives and said he had planned to spend the night in Tamale and attend a funeral but changed his mind after the team's 4-0 defeat.

Grusah told footballmadeinghana.com.gh that he had planned to spend the night in Tamale after the game, as he was also scheduled to attend a funeral. However, the team's 4-0 defeat made him change his mind and return to Kumasi instead.

“We were saved by Allah,” he said.

“While going to play the game, I had prepared to sleep over because I would also attend a funeral over there.

“But after the 4-0 defeat, I got worried and asked the boys we should move back to Kumasi. On the way we were greeted with this accident,” he narrated.

“We’re treated at the Techiman Hospital and later discharged. We are currently home and will go back to the hospital tomorrow,” he added.